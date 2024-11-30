Palmieri and UMass host Siena

UMass Minutewomen (2-4) at Siena Saints (1-4) Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Siena after…

UMass Minutewomen (2-4) at Siena Saints (1-4)

Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Siena after Allie Palmieri scored 21 points in UMass’ 56-50 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Saints have gone 0-1 at home. Siena is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Minutewomen are 0-1 in road games. UMass ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 2.3.

Siena is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 37.6% UMass allows to opponents. UMass’ 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is shooting 29.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Saints.

Palmieri is averaging 15.5 points for the Minutewomen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

