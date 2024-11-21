Live Radio
Pacific visits Missouri following Fisher’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 3:41 AM

Pacific Tigers (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Missouri after Elijah Fisher scored 23 points in Pacific’s 91-72 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Missouri finished 8-24 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Missouri Tigers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

The Pacific Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Pacific is fourth in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 2.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

