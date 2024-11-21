Pacific visits Missouri following Fisher’s 23-point game

Pacific Tigers (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-1) Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Missouri after Elijah…

Pacific Tigers (3-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Missouri after Elijah Fisher scored 23 points in Pacific’s 91-72 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Missouri finished 8-24 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Missouri Tigers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

The Pacific Tigers are 0-2 on the road. Pacific is fourth in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 2.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.