Pacific visits Hawaii after Christensen’s 20-point performance

Pacific Tigers (3-0) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on Pacific after Tanner Christensen scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 80-69 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

Hawaii finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Rainbow Warriors allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Pacific finished 6-26 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Tigers averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

