Pacific Tigers face the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (1-2) vs. Pacific Tigers (3-3)

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will face Lamar at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Tigers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Pacific is eighth in the WCC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Anaya James averaging 4.8.

Lamar went 24-7 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals averaged 66.6 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

