Pacific Tigers and the Lamar Cardinals meet

Lamar Cardinals (1-2) vs. Pacific Tigers (3-3)

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will square off against Lamar at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Tigers have a 3-3 record in non-conference play.

Lamar finished 24-7 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals averaged 66.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 57.6 last season.

