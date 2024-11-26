Pacific hosts Paljor and UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6) at Pacific Tigers (3-4) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Pacific…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6) at Pacific Tigers (3-4)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Pacific after Chop Paljor scored 22 points in UAPB’s 112-63 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers are 1-1 on their home court. Pacific is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Lions are 0-6 on the road. UAPB is sixth in the SWAC scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Pacific’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Ralph is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers.

Christian Moore is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Lions.

