Pacific hosts Northern Arizona following Fisher’s 21-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-1) at Pacific Tigers (3-1) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Northern…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-1) at Pacific Tigers (3-1)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on Northern Arizona after Elijah Fisher scored 21 points in Pacific’s 76-66 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Pacific went 6-26 overall with a 5-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 64.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.8 last season.

Northern Arizona went 14-19 overall with a 6-12 record on the road a season ago. The Lumberjacks averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.