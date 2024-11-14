Pacific faces Northern Arizona after Fisher’s 21-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-1) at Pacific Tigers (3-1) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-1) at Pacific Tigers (3-1)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Northern Arizona after Elijah Fisher scored 21 points in Pacific’s 76-66 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Pacific went 5-12 at home a season ago while going 6-26 overall. The Tigers averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 23.3 bench points last season.

Northern Arizona finished 6-12 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Lumberjacks averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

