Pacheco’s 18 lead Mount St. Mary’s past Howard 79-75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carmelo Pacheco’s 18 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Howard 79-75 on Saturday.

Pacheco shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mountaineers (5-2). Dallas Hobbs shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 17 points. Terrell Ard Jr. had 16 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Anwar Gill finished with 18 points for the Bison (3-5). Blake Harper added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Howard. Joshua Strong also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

