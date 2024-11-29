Owens scores 18 as Le Moyne takes down Manhattan 81-77

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ocypher Owens had 18 points in Le Moyne’s 81-77 victory over Manhattan on Friday night. Owens…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ocypher Owens had 18 points in Le Moyne’s 81-77 victory over Manhattan on Friday night.

Owens added nine rebounds and six assists for the Dolphins (3-6). Dwayne Koroma added 17 points while finishing 8 of 9 from the floor while he also had five rebounds and five assists. Zek Tekin shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Jaspers (3-4) were led by Will Sydnor, who recorded 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Shaquil Bender added 13 points and two steals for Manhattan. Jaden Winston finished with 13 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.