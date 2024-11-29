Osobor scores 19 points, leads Washington over Santa Clara 76-69 in Acrisure Invitational title game

PALM SPRING, Calif. (AP) — Great Osobor scored 19 points and Washington held off Santa Clara for a 76-69 victory…

PALM SPRING, Calif. (AP) — Great Osobor scored 19 points and Washington held off Santa Clara for a 76-69 victory on Friday in the championship game of the Acrisure Invitational.

Carlos Stewart Jr. scored five points and Elijah Mahi added four during an 11-1 surge to pull Santa Clara, which trailed the entire second half, to 72-69 with 11 seconds left. But Tyler Harris made a pair of free throws and Stewart missed a 3 on the ensuing possession before Osobor sealed it with a dunk.

Washington (6-1) has beaten Santa Clara (3-5) in four straight and has its first five-game winning streak since 2019.

Osobor was 8 of 17 from the floor to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Zoom Diallo added 15 points and DJ Davis had 13 for the Huskies.

Stewart made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Santa Clara, which hit 10 of 24 (42%) from long range. Mahi finished with 19 points. The Broncos had their last lead, 15-13, with 11:49 left in the first half.

Washington opens its Big Ten Conference slate at UCLA on Tuesday.

Santa Clara plays at McNeese on Tuesday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.