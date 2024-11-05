Osburn’s 16 lead Omaha past Mid-America Christian 85-69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn had 16 points in Omaha’s 85-69 victory against Mid-America Christian on Monday night in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn had 16 points in Omaha’s 85-69 victory against Mid-America Christian on Monday night in a season opener.

Osburn shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks. JJ White scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Grant Stubblefield had 14 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Evangels were led in scoring by Josiah Fulcher, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tarrence Gaines added 18 points and seven rebounds for Mid-America Christian. Juwan White finished with 15 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

