Oregon visits Oregon State after Kingz’s 22-point performance

Oregon Ducks (4-0) at Oregon State Beavers (4-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Oregon after Nate Kingz scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 70-51 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

Oregon State went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Beavers averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.8% from deep last season.

Oregon went 6-5 on the road and 24-12 overall last season. The Ducks averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 18.3 bench points last season.

