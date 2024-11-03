Oregon State hosts Utah Tech to open season

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Oregon State Beavers Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State starts the season…

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Oregon State Beavers

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State starts the season at home against Utah Tech.

Oregon State finished 13-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Beavers averaged 6.0 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Utah Tech went 4-13 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

