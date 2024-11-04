Oregon State begins season at home against Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Oregon State Beavers
Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State begins the season at home against Utah Tech.
Oregon State finished 13-19 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Beavers averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 27.1 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.
Utah Tech finished 4-13 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Trailblazers allowed opponents to score 77.1 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
