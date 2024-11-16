Oregon puts home win streak on the line against Troy

Troy Trojans (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (3-0) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Troy looking to…

Troy Trojans (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (3-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Troy looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Oregon finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Troy finished 20-12 overall with a 5-9 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

