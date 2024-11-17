Oregon plays Troy, aims for 4th straight home win

Troy Trojans (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (3-0) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -12.5; over/under is…

Troy Trojans (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (3-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Ducks face Troy.

Oregon finished 13-3 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Ducks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

Troy went 20-12 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 10.4 steals, 3.3 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.