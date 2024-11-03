Oregon hosts UC Riverside to start season

UC Riverside Highlanders at Oregon Ducks Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16.5; over/under is 143.5…

UC Riverside Highlanders at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts UC Riverside for the season opener.

Oregon went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

UC Riverside went 16-18 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 26.6 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

