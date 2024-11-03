Live Radio
Oregon hosts UC Riverside to start season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts UC Riverside for the season opener.

Oregon went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

UC Riverside went 16-18 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 26.6 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

