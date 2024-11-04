Oregon Ducks tip off season at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders at Oregon Ducks Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16.5; over/under is 145…

UC Riverside Highlanders at Oregon Ducks

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -16.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts UC Riverside in the season opener.

Oregon went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

UC Riverside finished 4-12 on the road and 16-18 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 31.7% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

