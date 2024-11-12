Oral Roberts visits Tulsa after Barnes’ 22-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Oral Roberts after Isaiah Barnes scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 103-80 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Tulsa finished 16-15 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Golden Hurricane gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Oral Roberts went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 73.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

