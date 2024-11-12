Live Radio
Oral Roberts visits Tulsa after Barnes’ 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 3:23 AM

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Oral Roberts after Isaiah Barnes scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 103-80 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Tulsa finished 16-15 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Golden Hurricane gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Oral Roberts went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 73.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

