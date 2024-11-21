Oral Roberts takes on Ole Miss following Alajiki’s 28-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -20.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces Ole Miss after Sam Alajiki scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 90-80 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

Ole Miss went 14-4 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Oral Roberts ranks fourth in the Summit League shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

