O’Neal leads Florida A&M against Clemson after 26-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Clemson Tigers (6-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -31.5;…

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Clemson Tigers (6-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -31.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Clemson after Shaqir O’Neal scored 26 points in Florida A&M’s 110-68 victory against the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Clemson averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Rattlers are 0-4 in road games. Florida A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Sterling Young averaging 4.5.

Clemson’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Milton Matthews is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.