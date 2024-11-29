Omaha visits San Diego on 3-game road skid

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) at San Diego Toreros (2-2) San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will look to…

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) at San Diego Toreros (2-2)

San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Mavericks take on San Diego.

San Diego went 9-22 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Toreros shot 41.2% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Mavericks are 0-3 on the road. Omaha is second in the Summit scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Alana Powell averaging 10.0.

