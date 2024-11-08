Omaha visits Minnesota after Garcia’s 30-point game

Omaha Mavericks (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Omaha after Dawson…

Omaha Mavericks (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Omaha after Dawson Garcia scored 30 points in Minnesota’s 80-57 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Minnesota went 19-15 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 75.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Omaha finished 15-18 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

