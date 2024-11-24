Omaha squares off against Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (1-4) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-5) Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2; over/under is…

Lamar Cardinals (1-4) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-5)

Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar and Omaha square off in Akron, Ohio.

The Mavericks have a 2-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Omaha is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals are 1-4 in non-conference play. Lamar is fourth in the Southland scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Omaha is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Omaha has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Mavericks.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 17.6 points for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

