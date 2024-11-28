Omaha plays San Diego on 3-game road slide

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) at San Diego Toreros (2-2) San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will attempt to…

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) at San Diego Toreros (2-2)

San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Mavericks take on San Diego.

San Diego went 9-22 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Toreros averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 29.6% from deep last season.

The Mavericks are 0-3 in road games. Omaha has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

