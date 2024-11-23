Omaha plays Akron after Sutton’s 22-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) at Akron Zips (2-2) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -11.5; over/under is…

Omaha Mavericks (2-4) at Akron Zips (2-2)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -11.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Akron after Marquel Sutton scored 22 points in Omaha’s 85-67 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

Akron finished 24-11 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Zips gave up 66.2 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Mavericks are 1-3 on the road. Omaha has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

