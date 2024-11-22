Omaha Mavericks face the Alabama State Hornets

Alabama State Hornets (1-2) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-3) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under…

Alabama State Hornets (1-2) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-3)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays Alabama State in Akron, Ohio.

The Mavericks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Omaha is ninth in the Summit League with 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Marquel Sutton averaging 9.0.

Alabama State went 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shot 41.3% from the field last season.

