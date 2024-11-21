Live Radio
Omaha Mavericks and the Alabama State Hornets square off

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 3:43 AM

Alabama State Hornets (1-2) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-3)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays Alabama State in Akron, Ohio.

The Mavericks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Omaha ranks fourth in the Summit League with 13.6 assists per game led by Lance Waddles averaging 2.6.

Alabama State went 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Hornets averaged 8.7 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

