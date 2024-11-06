Olowoniyi leads Southern Indiana against Bucknell after 23-point outing

Bucknell Bison (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces…

Bucknell Bison (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces Bucknell after Stephen Olowoniyi scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-78 overtime loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

Southern Indiana finished 8-24 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Screaming Eagles averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.

Bucknell went 11-9 in Patriot League play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 6.1 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.