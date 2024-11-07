Olowoniyi leads Southern Indiana against Bucknell after 23-point game

Bucknell Bison (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5;…

Bucknell Bison (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on Bucknell after Stephen Olowoniyi scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-78 overtime loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

Southern Indiana finished 8-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Screaming Eagles averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 20.1 from deep.

Bucknell went 8-11 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.