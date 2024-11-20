Ole Miss hosts Oral Roberts following Alajiki’s 28-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays Ole Miss after Sam Alajiki scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 90-80 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

Ole Miss finished 20-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Oral Roberts ranks third in the Summit League with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Alajiki averaging 7.8.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

