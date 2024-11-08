Old Dominion visits No. 10 Arizona after Davis’ 25-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces No.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces No. 10 Arizona after Robert Davis Jr. scored 25 points in Old Dominion’s 83-82 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

Arizona went 27-9 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 22.9 bench points last season.

Old Dominion finished 1-12 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Monarchs averaged 7.8 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

