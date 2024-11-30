Old Dominion plays Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-5) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (5-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-5) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (5-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Old Dominion square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Monarchs are 5-2 in non-conference play. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-5 in non-conference play. Oakland is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Old Dominion is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 9.4 points.

Maddy Skorupski is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

