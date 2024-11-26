Old Dominion Monarchs and the Duquesne Dukes meet in George Town, Cayman Islands

Duquesne Dukes (0-6) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-5) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes…

Duquesne Dukes (0-6) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (2-5)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Duquesne in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Monarchs are 2-5 in non-conference play. Old Dominion averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes are 0-6 in non-conference play. Duquesne is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Old Dominion scores 66.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 34.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Monarchs.

Jake DiMichele is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Dukes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

