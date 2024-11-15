Old Dominion hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Shaw’s 27-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (0-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -12.5;…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (0-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Old Dominion after Ketron Shaw scored 27 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 88-70 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Old Dominion went 7-25 overall a season ago while going 5-10 at home. The Monarchs averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.0 last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 0-15 on the road and 9-20 overall last season. The Hawks averaged 7.1 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.