Old Dominion hosts Buffalo to tip off season

Buffalo Bulls at Old Dominion Monarchs

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -10; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion begins the season at home against Buffalo.

Old Dominion went 7-25 overall a season ago while going 5-10 at home. The Monarchs averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

Buffalo finished 4-27 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 79.7 points per game and shot 47.5% from the field last season.

