Old Dominion hosts Buffalo to begin season

Buffalo Bulls at Old Dominion Monarchs

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -9.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Buffalo in the season opener.

Old Dominion went 5-10 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Monarchs averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

Buffalo finished 4-27 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 68.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.7 last season.

