Old Dominion faces No. 10 Arizona following Davis’ 25-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0)
Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31.5; over/under is 160.5
BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces No. 10 Arizona after Robert Davis Jr. scored 25 points in Old Dominion’s 83-82 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.
Arizona went 15-1 at home last season while going 27-9 overall. The Wildcats shot 48.4% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.
Old Dominion finished 7-25 overall with a 1-12 record on the road last season. The Monarchs shot 42.0% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
