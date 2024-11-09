Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Old Dominion faces No.…

Old Dominion faces No. 10 Arizona following Davis’ 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:43 AM

Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces No. 10 Arizona after Robert Davis Jr. scored 25 points in Old Dominion’s 83-82 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

Arizona went 15-1 at home last season while going 27-9 overall. The Wildcats shot 48.4% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Old Dominion finished 7-25 overall with a 1-12 record on the road last season. The Monarchs shot 42.0% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up