Old Dominion earns 73-71 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 10:13 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devin Ceaser had 23 points in Old Dominion’s 73-71 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday night.

Ceaser added four steals for the Monarchs (1-3). Sean Durugordon scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Robert Davis Jr. had 10 points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Ketron Shaw led the Hawks (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and six rebounds. Evan Johnson added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

