Oklahoma State tips off season at home against Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -19.5; over/under is…

Green Bay Phoenix at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -19.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Green Bay for the season opener.

Oklahoma State finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Cowboys averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Green Bay went 8-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Phoenix gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.