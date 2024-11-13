Oklahoma State takes on Southern Illinois following Avery’s 23-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts…

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Southern Illinois after Marchelus Avery scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 80-71 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Oklahoma State finished 10-8 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Cowboys gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Southern Illinois went 11-10 in MVC action and 5-6 on the road last season. The Salukis allowed opponents to score 68.2 points per game and shot 45.2% from the field last season.

