Oklahoma State takes on Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas and Oklahoma State meet at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Cowgirls are 6-0 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Stailee Heard paces the Cowgirls with 7.3 boards.

The Razorbacks have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Arkansas gives up 75.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 54.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.3 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Arkansas averages 17.4 more points per game (73.7) than Oklahoma State gives up (56.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Izzy Higginbottom is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

