Oklahoma State squares off against Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-0) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes…

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Arkansas in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Cowgirls have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma State is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Razorbacks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Arkansas gives up 75.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 89.7 points, 14.6 more per game than the 75.1 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 55.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cowgirls.

Izzy Higginbottom is shooting 43.2% and averaging 21.6 points for the Razorbacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.