Oklahoma State plays Miami (FL) in Charleston, South Carolina

Miami Hurricanes (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -5.5;…

Miami Hurricanes (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -5.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Miami (FL) in Charleston, South Carolina.

Oklahoma State went 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Miami (FL) went 15-17 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Hurricanes averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.