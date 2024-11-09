Oklahoma State hosts St. Thomas after Barnstable’s 23-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces…

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Oklahoma State after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 90-76 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Oklahoma State finished 12-20 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 13.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

St. Thomas went 6-9 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Tommies averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 8.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

