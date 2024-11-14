Oklahoma State holds off Southern Illinois 85-78 in the Cowboys’ 3,000th men’s basketball game

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane and Brandon Newman both scored 18 points, combining to shoot 15 for 19, and…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane and Brandon Newman both scored 18 points, combining to shoot 15 for 19, and Oklahoma State held off Southern Illinois 85-78 on Thursday night in the Cowboys’ 3,000th men’s basketball game.

Davonte Davis gave Oklahoma State an 80-62 lead with 4:23 but the Cowboys did not make another field goal the rest of the way as Southern Illinois got as close as four points with 24 seconds left.

Arturo Dean made two free throws with 19 seconds left for a six-point lead and Southern Illinois turned it over for the 18th time at the other end. Newman added one free throw for a three-possession lead to seal it.

Marchelus Avery added 11 points and Bryce Thompson 10 for Oklahoma State (3-0). Ousmane, who did not play against St. Thomas-Minnesota due to a violation of team rules, hit his first eight shots against SIU.

Elijah Elliott scored 21 points and made five 3-ponters for Southern Illinois (1-2). Kennard Davis Jr. scored 16 and Ali Dibba had 12.

Oklahoma scored 11 straight points early in the second half to take the first double-digit lead of the game at 49-39 but Southern Illinois scored the next 10 points to tie it, capped by a wide-open layup by Davis off a nice pass by Drew Steffe.

Oklahoma went ahead by double-digits again after Newman and Avery each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to make it 64-53.

It was Oklahoma State’s last home game until Dec. 18 — a span of 34 days —as it begins a stretch of six straight contests away from Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys play Florida Atlantic, Tulsa and Seton Hall before facing Oklahoma on Dec. 14 in Oklahoma City.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.