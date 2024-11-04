Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Oklahoma State Cowboys begin…

Oklahoma State Cowboys begin season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:41 AM

Green Bay Phoenix at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State starts the season at home against Green Bay.

Oklahoma State finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Cowboys averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Green Bay went 13-8 in Horizon League action and 8-8 on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up