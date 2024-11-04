Oklahoma State Cowboys begin season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is…

Green Bay Phoenix at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State starts the season at home against Green Bay.

Oklahoma State finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Cowboys averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Green Bay went 13-8 in Horizon League action and 8-8 on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

