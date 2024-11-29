Oklahoma squares off against Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (5-1) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)
Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on Louisville in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Sooners are 6-0 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is 1-0 in one-possession games.
The Cardinals are 5-1 in non-conference play. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 15.3 assists per game led by Chucky Hepburn averaging 4.7.
Oklahoma averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 16.8 more points per game (82.0) than Oklahoma allows (65.2).
TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 10.7 points and two steals.
Hepburn is averaging 15 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 steals for the Cardinals.
