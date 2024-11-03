Oklahoma Sooners open season at home against the Lindenwood Lions

Lindenwood Lions at Oklahoma Sooners Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -25.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma starts the season at home against Lindenwood.

Oklahoma went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Sooners gave up 68.8 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Lindenwood went 9-22 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 8.1 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

